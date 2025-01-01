Have you ever built a snowman? Kids love building them out of the snow during the wintertime. The snowman without snow emoji shows a traditional snowman with a round body, two black buttons, stick arms, a top hat, an orange nose, two eyes, and a smile. The style of the snowman varies based on the emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you want to talk about snowmen, a winter wonderland, the winter holidays, and anything else related to a frozen winter. Example: Charlie, the kids want to make a ⛄. Do we have any carrots for the nose?
