Have you ever built a snowman? Kids love building them out of the snow during the wintertime. The snowman without snow emoji shows a traditional snowman with a round body, two black buttons, stick arms, a top hat, an orange nose, two eyes, and a smile. The style of the snowman varies based on the emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you want to talk about snowmen, a winter wonderland, the winter holidays, and anything else related to a frozen winter. Example: Charlie, the kids want to make a ⛄. Do we have any carrots for the nose?

Keywords: cold, snow, snowman, snowman without snow

Codepoints: 26C4

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )