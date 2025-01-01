This emoji is the perfect representation of a warm yet cloudy day. Unlike its counterpart “Sun Behind Rain Cloud,” the soft, fluffy look of this emoji’s cloud is white in color, usually signifying there will not be any rain and the bright, yellow sun is only half hidden. Use this emoji to describe the current weather or to predict future forecast, which is especially useful to get across to friends and family when making future plans for a fun day out!

Keywords: cloud, sun, sun behind cloud

Codepoints: 26C5

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )