If it’s lightning outside, don’t stand next to a pole, you could get struck by lightning. The cloud with lightning and rain emoji shows a white cloud with blue raindrops and a yellow lightning strike coming out of the bottom of the cloud. This emoji is often associated with storms, dangerous weather conditions, and lightning. Use this emoji if you need to warn someone about a dangerous storm approaching. Example: Mom, you might not want to drive much today, a bad ⛈ is coming.
