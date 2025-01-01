Hold on for dear life, a cyclone is coming! Oh, that’s just the emoji. Close one! The cyclone emoji shows a circular cyclone symbol. The type of circular or spiral symbol varies by emoji keyboard. The cyclone emoji can give off a feeling or panic, danger, distress or fear. This emoji is often associated with big storms like tornadoes, cyclones and hurricanes. You can use this emoji to talk about a storm, or to describe someone who is so messy, it looks like a cyclone follows them around everywhere. Example: Did a 🌀 hit Gina’s desk?
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.