Perfect for a cloudy day with a little bit of sun, the sun behind large cloud emoji is a weather emoji similar to many others. Not to be confused with the other sun and cloud emoji pairs, this emoji features the littlest bit of sunshine. It could be used to communicate feelings of joy shrouded by negative emotions like anxiety or fear. Or it might be used literally to talk about the weather.
