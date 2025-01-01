Among the collection of sad emojis, the frowning face with open mouth emoji is one of the simpler ones. With two small circular eyes and an open frowning mouth, this distressed yellow face communicates shock and displeasure. He appears most when bad news is delivered. Don’t confuse him with the anguished face emoji—which looks like his clone with eyebrows.
