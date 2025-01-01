Wow! That was incredible. If you are so stunned by the sight of something, you might just be dropping the face with an open mouth emoji in your messages. The face with open mouth emoji shows a yellow face with its eyes and mouth wide open in an “o” shape. This emoji is often associated with the feeling of shock, panic, fear, or surprise. Use the face with open mouth emoji when someone in your group chat sends something so shocking your mouth drops open. Example: Billy,😮 I can’t believe you sent us that pic of Dawn.

Keywords: face, face with open mouth, mouth, open, sympathy

Codepoints: 1F62E

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )