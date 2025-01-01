Are you speechless? The face without mouth emoji may be popping up in your messages soon. The face without mouth emoji shows a yellow face with two open eyes and no mouth. This emoji is often used to give off a feeling of being speechless or being ignored. This emoji can also be used to give off a feeling of loneliness, sadness, or disappointment. Use this emoji when you are feeling speechless, or want to show that you are disappointed in someone or something. Example: I am 😶 after that meeting and the disappointing news.
