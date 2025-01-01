Imagine something so funny that you double over, can't breathe. Laughing so hard you fall to the floor. Concussion. In the hospital for days. Don't worry. Doc says you're gonna make it. This emoji is the pinnacle of laughter, symbolizing that a very funny joke was said. In fact, it was so funny, it has the other person rolling on the floor, crying (or dying?) from laughter. Use this emoji when you’re making a joke or are on the receiving end of one, to let your friends know that they are true comedians.

Copy

Keywords: face, floor, laugh, rolling, rolling on the floor laughing

Codepoints: 1F923

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )