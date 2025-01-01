Imagine something so funny that you double over, can't breathe. Laughing so hard you fall to the floor. Concussion. In the hospital for days. Don't worry. Doc says you're gonna make it. This emoji is the pinnacle of laughter, symbolizing that a very funny joke was said. In fact, it was so funny, it has the other person rolling on the floor, crying (or dying?) from laughter. Use this emoji when you’re making a joke or are on the receiving end of one, to let your friends know that they are true comedians.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.