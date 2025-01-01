With its large white eyes turned upward, this face with rolling eyes emoji is simultaneously sassy, rude, sarcastic, resentful, annoyed, and bored. This passive-aggressive response has been present in literature since the 1500s when Shakespeare used the facial expression to portray flirtation or passion. In modern times, it’s a form of non-verbal communication often observed in adolescents who just don’t like you right now.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.