Lean in for a kiss! Kisses send a message of love, companionship, and flirting. The kissing face with closed eyes emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, puckered lips, and rosy cheeks. This emoji gives off a feeling of genuine romance, endearment, love, lust, flirting. Use this emoji if you are far away from your significant other and are missing the taste of their lips. You can also use this emoji when talking about a crush or while flirting with someone.This emoji can also be used in a friendly tone. Example: “I miss you, my love. I can’t wait to 😚you”

Copy

Keywords: closed, eye, face, kiss, kissing face with closed eyes

Codepoints: 1F61A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )