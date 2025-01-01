Hi there nice to meet you. The slightly smiling face gives off a feeling of kindness and friendliness. The slightly smiling face emoji is a yellow smiling face with two eyes and a slight smile. This emoji gives off the feeling of happiness, kindness, positive energy, and gratefulness. Use this emoji when you are sending a kind message or a thank you note. Example: Jim, it was so nice of you to surprise Abby yesterday. Thank you. 🙂

Keywords: face, slightly smiling face, smile

Codepoints: 1F642

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )