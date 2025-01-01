Home

Upside-down smiling emoji

Topsy turvy flipped upside-down

Hey, what are you doing under there? The upside-down face emoji has a lot of meanings and feelings depending on who is sending the message. The upside-down face emoji shows a yellow smiling face turned upside down. This emoji can give off a curious, sarcastic, comedic, flirty, overwhelming, and even frustrating feeling. Use this emoji with friends, family, co-workers, or even your significant other. Example: John’s energy is so overwhelming 🙃

Keywords: face, upside-down
Codepoints: 1F643
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😜 winking face with tongue
    This emoji depicts a silly winking emoji sticking out its tongue. This is the default face that some people make when taking selfies. Pairs well with peace signs.
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 😬 grimacing face
    Eek face. Perfect for when conversations get awkward. Or when your teacher catches you playing games on your phone when you should be studying.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🙂 slightly smiling face
    Hello! How are you? The slightly smiling face is a great choice when you want to send a friendly tone through a message. It’s a polite gesture. The neighborly smile. The water cooler smile.
  • 🤪 zany face
    The zany face emoji is a yellow face with its eyes crossed and its tongue sticking out. Use it when you’re feeling manic, crazed, or you haven’t left the house in several weeks.

