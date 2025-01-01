Hey, what are you doing under there? The upside-down face emoji has a lot of meanings and feelings depending on who is sending the message. The upside-down face emoji shows a yellow smiling face turned upside down. This emoji can give off a curious, sarcastic, comedic, flirty, overwhelming, and even frustrating feeling. Use this emoji with friends, family, co-workers, or even your significant other. Example: John’s energy is so overwhelming 🙃
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.