Uh oh, did I just send that? This is so embarrassing. The flushed face emoji is used to express the same feeling you get when you fart really loud in public and everyone knows it’s you. The flushed face emoji shows a yellow face with wide-open eyes, raised eyebrows, and straight-line for the mouth and rosy red cheeks. This emoji is often used when someone is feeling embarrassed, made a mistake, or saw something inappropriate. Use this emoji to respond to something shocking in your group text. Example: Whoops, I didn’t mean to let that slip out in public.😳

Keywords: dazed, face, flushed

Codepoints: 1F633

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )