Mama we made it! This emoji expresses the absolute best positive feeling in the universe. The beaming face with smiling eyes emoji features a yellow face with closed smiling eyes and a large smile showing the top and bottom teeth. This emoji is basically saying “Oh my God I really can’t contain my emotions, my smile is about to burst out of my face...I’m so happy”. Use this emoji if you are experiencing uncontrollable excitement. Example: Carla is coming to visit in a week! I haven’t seen her in 10 years. I’m so excited 😁.
