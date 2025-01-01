Mama we made it! This emoji expresses the absolute best positive feeling in the universe. The beaming face with smiling eyes emoji features a yellow face with closed smiling eyes and a large smile showing the top and bottom teeth. This emoji is basically saying “Oh my God I really can’t contain my emotions, my smile is about to burst out of my face...I’m so happy”. Use this emoji if you are experiencing uncontrollable excitement. Example: Carla is coming to visit in a week! I haven’t seen her in 10 years. I’m so excited 😁.

Keywords: beaming face with smiling eyes, eye, face, grin, smile

Codepoints: 1F601

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )