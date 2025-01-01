Has anyone ever thrown you a surprise party? If not, it’s ok. If so, your face probably looked like the astonished face emoji after you walked through the door. The astonished face emoji shows a yellow face with wide open eyes, raised eyebrows, and an open mouth with the upper teeth showing. The astonished face emoji is usually associated with the feeling of surprise, shock, disbelief and the unexpected. Use this emoji to respond to something shocking in your messages. Example: Did Jane just send that naked video of Sarah to the whole school? 😲

Keywords: astonished, face, shocked, totally

Codepoints: 1F632

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )