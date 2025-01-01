What the heck man. I can’t believe this is happening, I’m so embarrassed. The person facepalming emoji shows a person with a palm over their face. This move usually happens when someone is in disbelief, frustrated, stressed, or embarrassed. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. The person facepalming emoji gives off a feeling of disappointment, shame, or frustration .Use this emoji to respond to stupidity, or someone’s horrible actions. You can also use this emoji to acknowledge your own mistakes or embarrassment. Example: You are an idiot 🤦.

Keywords: disbelief, exasperation, face, palm, person facepalming

Codepoints: 1F926

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )