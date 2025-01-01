Have you ever been so happy or excited that you just wanted to flip? The cartwheel emoji might be for you. The emoji shows a person upside down with their hands on the ground, their legs spread wide in the air while doing a cartwheel. It’s a simple move for a gymnast and could be a challenging one for someone that’s not so athletic. Regardless, the emoji gives off a feeling of pure joy and excitement. This emoji isn't just for cheerleaders. Anyone with a phone can use this emoji when you are so happy you feel like you want to flip. Example: “Omg! I got my acceptance letter into Harvard!!! 🤸🤸🤸”

Keywords: cartwheel, gymnastics, person cartwheeling

Codepoints: 1F938

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )