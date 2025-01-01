Home

People with bunny ears

What happens when you pair best friends together? A lot of fun, exciting times and laughter. The people with bunny ears emoji shows two people wearing bunny ears and leotards, standing side by with their hands on their hips. This emoji comes in different genders. Use this emoji when talking about your best friend, a partnership, unity, or an inseparable pair. Example: Sally and Pam are getting together this weekend. 👯‍♀️ I suggest buying ear plugs..they’ll never stop screaming in excitement.

Keywords: bunny ear, dancer, partying, people with bunny ears
Codepoints: 1F46F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🦻 ear with hearing aid
    If you’re hard of hearing or part of the deaf community, use the ear with hearing aid emoji to let people know.
  • 💆 person getting massage
    Take a deep breath in and breathe out slowly. This is a relaxing emoji meant to signify a stress free feeling while getting a massage.
  • 👦 boy
    This boy emoji is a little kid with short hair.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 😝 squinting face with tongue
    The squinting face with tongue emoji features a yellow face, eyes squeezed tightly shut and a long, pink tongue sticking out of a smiling mouth. Maybe this emoji just ate something rotten, maybe it took a shot of some strong alcohol, or maybe it just said something mean, but is now like -- just kidding.
  • 😜 winking face with tongue
    This emoji depicts a silly winking emoji sticking out its tongue. This is the default face that some people make when taking selfies. Pairs well with peace signs.
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 people holding hands
    Are you in love, or are you just friends? The people holding hands emoji can be a symbol of romance, love, and friendship. This emoji is available is a variety of gender and skin tone combinations. The non-gendered and same-gendered versions of this emoji are a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community. Love is Love.
  • 🧏 deaf person
    This is the deaf person emoji. It shows the profile of a human motioning with their right hand towards their ear and face.
  • 😛 face with tongue
    What a silly little emoji sticking out its tongue. This one can be used to be goofy. Just kidding! I’m so silly! A na-na-na-na-boo-boo taunt. Or, for some it could be suggestive.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🤰 pregnant woman
    Baby on the way! If the baby bump is moving, the pregnant mommy is glowing. She may have swollen feet, and the biggest cravings, but she’s eating for two. Now here’s the question. Are you expecting a girl or boy?
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 😈 smiling face with horns
    A devious emoji with bad intentions, the smiling face with horns has trouble written all over it. Beware of the sender.

