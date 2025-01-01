What happens when you pair best friends together? A lot of fun, exciting times and laughter. The people with bunny ears emoji shows two people wearing bunny ears and leotards, standing side by with their hands on their hips. This emoji comes in different genders. Use this emoji when talking about your best friend, a partnership, unity, or an inseparable pair. Example: Sally and Pam are getting together this weekend. 👯‍♀️ I suggest buying ear plugs..they’ll never stop screaming in excitement.

Keywords: bunny ear, dancer, partying, people with bunny ears

Codepoints: 1F46F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )