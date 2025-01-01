What happens when you pair best friends together? A lot of fun, exciting times and laughter. The people with bunny ears emoji shows two people wearing bunny ears and leotards, standing side by with their hands on their hips. This emoji comes in different genders. Use this emoji when talking about your best friend, a partnership, unity, or an inseparable pair. Example: Sally and Pam are getting together this weekend. 👯♀️ I suggest buying ear plugs..they’ll never stop screaming in excitement.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.