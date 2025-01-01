The ear with hearing aid emoji shows a human ear with a receiver-in-the-canal hearing aid. The first hearing aids were invented in the 1870s and looked very similar to a trumpet. This emoji can be used to let someone know you’re deaf or hard of hearing so they will need to speak louder.

Keywords: accessibility, ear with hearing aid, hard of hearing

Codepoints: 1F9BB

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )