This emoji depicts two wrestlers wearing singlets of two different colors. These two opponents seem to be braced in a ready stance, as if waiting for the referee to signal the start of the match. This ancient sport has evolved over time, and is still practiced all over the world. The thing that all forms of wrestling have in common is -- two people fighting. This emoji has varients depicting male, female, and gender neutral wrestlers.
