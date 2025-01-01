Strength is built with weights in the gym. The person lifting weights emoji is a top pick for gym lovers and weight lifters. The emoji shows a person in a competitive weight lifting outfit with knee wraps, lifting a heavy bar loaded with weights above their head. The bar is slightly bent to give off the feeling that the weights are heavy. The person lifting weights emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Use this emoji when talking about a strong person who likes to lift weights. It can also be used to talk about the gym or a weight lifting competition. This emoji is also used when referring to sports training. Example “I’m trying to lift heavy today. 🏋🏼 It’s going to be a tough workout.”

Codepoints: 1F3CB FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )