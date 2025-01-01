Your feet are huge! The foot emoji represents a human foot that is ready to play kickball. The foot emoji shows the bottom of a foot with five toes. Some versions of this emoji include an ankle. The foot emoji comes in a variety of skin tones. This emoji is often associated with body parts, kicking, standing, walking, and anything else that relates to feet. Example: Rosie’s wedding is a barefoot 🦶 wedding since it’s on the beach.

Keywords: foot, kick, stomp

Codepoints: 1F9B6

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )