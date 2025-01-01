Home

Foot

Your feet are huge! The foot emoji represents a human foot that is ready to play kickball. The foot emoji shows the bottom of a foot with five toes. Some versions of this emoji include an ankle. The foot emoji comes in a variety of skin tones. This emoji is often associated with body parts, kicking, standing, walking, and anything else that relates to feet. Example: Rosie’s wedding is a barefoot 🦶 wedding since it’s on the beach.

Keywords: foot, kick, stomp
Codepoints: 1F9B6
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🦵 leg
          The Leg emoji features a simple, cartoony limb, which is drawn from the thigh to the foot and is disconnected from the rest of the body.
        • 🚴 bike rider
          Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
        • 👣 footprints
          The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
        • 🏄 surfer
          Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
        • 🦿 mechanical leg
          The mechanical leg emoji shows a robotic leg with a semi-bent knee. It can be used in the context of robotics, biotechnology, or any time you talk about prosthetic limbs.
        • 🚶 person walking
          The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
        • 🚣 boat rower
          Row, row, row your boat. I hope you have some big muscles in those arms. Rowing a boat in the river with an oar may look easy, but it’s harder than it looks.
        • 🏇 horse racing
          And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
        • 🧙 mage
          The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
        • 🤷 shrugging
          This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
        • 👨 man
          Is it really a man’s world? The man emoji represents men of all different shapes and sizes. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, son, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. This emoji is also used when talking about something that specifically has to do with men.
        • 🏋️ weightlifter
          Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
        • 🏂 snowboarder
          It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
        • 🤹 person juggling
          Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
        • 👤 bust in silhouette
          The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
        • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
          The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
        • 👥 busts in silhouette
          These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
        • 🧑‍🚒 firefighter
          It’s getting hot in here, and the roof is on fire. But these fearless firefighters always race to the rescue.
        • skin tones 🏻 🏼 🏽 🏾 🏿
          Many people-related emoji can be represented with one of five different skin tones, ranging from light skin to dark skin, on the Fitzpatrick scale (a scale used to classify human skin color).

