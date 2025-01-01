Home

Boat Rower

Boat Rower

Rowing is great exercise or a relaxing activity for those who are physically fit. If you are out of shape, you will have a very hard time moving the boat with it’s oars. The person rowing a boat emoji shows a person sitting in a boat, using oars to propel it. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Rowing is often paired with rivers, lakes, oceans or any body of water. Rowing can be done solo, in a pair, or with a team of people. In that case you may have a coxswain, or cox telling the team when to row. Use this emoji when talking about anything related to rowing sports, water, and boating. Example: This summer, I’ll spend most of my time rowing 🚣🏽.

Keywords: boat, person rowing boat, rowboat
Codepoints: 1F6A3
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🧜 mermaid and merman
    Under the sea! Mermaids and mermen are half-human and half fish. Sailors have told many tails about the lives of these underwater inhabitants. These imaginary sea creatures is known to be the true leaders of sea life and full of fantasy.
  • 🕴️ person in suit levitating
    Watch, as I use my powers to levitate off the ground. This magical emoji is hard to believe with your eyes. This emoji is used to show the majestic powers of levitation, or floating off of the ground.
  • 🛶 canoe
    Summer is calling with this brightly colored canoe. Oh those good old days of canoeing on the lake at summer camp.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 💇 person getting haircut
    Snip, snip getting a new look or just trimming down your hair? This emoji is often used by barbers, hair stylings, and people who need hair cuts. Use this emoji to let your friends know you're heading to the barbershop or salon.
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • 💆 person getting massage
    Take a deep breath in and breathe out slowly. This is a relaxing emoji meant to signify a stress free feeling while getting a massage.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
  • 🚢 ship
    In the collection of boat emojis, this one is known simply as the ship. It transports cargo across the sea!
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!

