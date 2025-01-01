Rowing is great exercise or a relaxing activity for those who are physically fit. If you are out of shape, you will have a very hard time moving the boat with it’s oars. The person rowing a boat emoji shows a person sitting in a boat, using oars to propel it. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Rowing is often paired with rivers, lakes, oceans or any body of water. Rowing can be done solo, in a pair, or with a team of people. In that case you may have a coxswain, or cox telling the team when to row. Use this emoji when talking about anything related to rowing sports, water, and boating. Example: This summer, I’ll spend most of my time rowing 🚣🏽.

Keywords: boat, person rowing boat, rowboat

Codepoints: 1F6A3

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )