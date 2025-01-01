A canoe is a long, narrow boat that utilizes an oar to be propelled through the water. Although no one is quite sure when canoeing began, archeologists know it’s been used as a mode of transportation for more than 8,000 years. While some still use it for transportation, it is more widely known as a sport or leisure activity. The canoe emoji can be used to depict water sports in a lake or river. If you’re planning a fishing trip, pair it with the fish emoji to show what you’re planning.

Keywords: boat, canoe

Codepoints: 1F6F6

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )