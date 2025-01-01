Home

  Sailboat
Sailboat

This emoji showcases a typical looking sailboat, with a wooden hull coming in a variety of colors and sails blowing in the wind. Send this to your friends and family when you want to go for a relaxing boat ride or send it to your buddies when you want to go on a fishing trip!

Keywords: boat, resort, sailboat, sea, yacht
Codepoints: 26F5
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • ⛴️ ferry
    Nothing beats a ride on the ferry. The swift ocean breeze, the crowded seats, the fishy smell. It’s the best way to get from one bay to another.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🛶 canoe
    Summer is calling with this brightly colored canoe. Oh those good old days of canoeing on the lake at summer camp.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • 🚙 sport utility vehicle
    The sport utility vehicle shows a boxier version of the automobile emoji in a blue or green color. This emoji is a sportier, more rugged alternative to the automobile emoji.
  • 🚛 articulated lorry
    An articulated what now? That’s a fancy way of saying ‘semi-truck.’ The emoji shows a truck with a trailer attached to the end carrying a large load.
  • 🚢 ship
    In the collection of boat emojis, this one is known simply as the ship. It transports cargo across the sea!
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚁 helicopter
    Fire up the chopper! A helicopter takes you up into the sky and is a very scenic form of transportation. Use this emoji when talking about aviation, rescue missions, and helicopter tours.
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.

