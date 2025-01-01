This emoji showcases a typical looking sailboat, with a wooden hull coming in a variety of colors and sails blowing in the wind. Send this to your friends and family when you want to go for a relaxing boat ride or send it to your buddies when you want to go on a fishing trip!
