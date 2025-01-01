Do you get seasick? Don’t rock the boat with this ship emoji! Sometimes depicted as the front or side of a boat, or even just half of a boat, this ship emoji represents a seafaring vessel meant to travel long distances on the ocean. Even though this boat usually carries cargo (and not people!) most people use it to talk about going on a cruise, to the docks, fishing, or other ocean-related activities.
