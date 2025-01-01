Home

    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Maps / Travel
    3. »
  3. Hut
Hut

The hut emoji shows a small housing structure made of thatched grass and appears to be similar to the island huts you may picture living in in your dream world. The hut emoji can be used in the context of a secluded vacation or when speaking about the very first types of housing humans ever built.

Keywords: house, hut, roundhouse, yurt
Codepoints: 1F6D6
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
