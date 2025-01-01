The hut emoji shows a small housing structure made of thatched grass and appears to be similar to the island huts you may picture living in in your dream world. The hut emoji can be used in the context of a secluded vacation or when speaking about the very first types of housing humans ever built.

Keywords: house, hut, roundhouse, yurt

Codepoints: 1F6D6

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )