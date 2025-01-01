This emoji showcases mother earth, turned on its axis to show off two giant continents: Asia and Australia. This particular emoji can represent either continent or the oceans surrounding them. It can also be used to indicate Earth’s affairs in general or represent basic geography.

Keywords: asia, australia, earth, globe, globe showing asia-australia, world

Codepoints: 1F30F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )