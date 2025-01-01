Home

Globe with meridians

Some of the best deals are made across country lines. The globe with meridians emoji can represent global business and international deals. The globe with meridians shows a sphere with latitude and longitude lines. This emoji is often associated with global business and international affairs. Use this emoji when talking about something outside of your country, an international deal or global affairs. Example: This deal is going to be huge. They’re creating 20 offices around the 🌐

Keywords: earth, globe, globe with meridians, meridians, world
Codepoints: 1F310
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🌍 globe showing Europe-Africa
    The Globe Showing Europe-Africa emoji features Earth, the place we call home, turned on its axis until the image shows the land that makes up Europe and Africa.
  • 🗺️ world map
    Are you ready to travel the world? Which country on the map would you go to first? Don’t forget the map. You’ll need it for directions to your next global destination.
  • 🌏 globe showing Asia-Australia
    The Globe Showing Asia-Australia emoji features just that! The globe is turned to show the area that makes up Asia and Australia.
  • 🌎 globe showing Americas
    The Globe Showing Americas emoji features Earth, turned to show the soil that makes up North and South America.
  • 📪 closed mailbox with lowered flag
    The closed mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with a closed door so you cannot see inside. And, the flag is lowered, so it must have already been visited by the postal worker.
  • 👐 open hands
    These open hands could be palms out like that to say they’re ready for a hug, or maybe they’re doing jazz hands in the background of a musical.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🇰🇬 flag: Kyrgyzstan
    The Kyrgyzstan flag emoji shows a red rectangular background with a yellow sun surrounding a yellow circle with crisscrossed red diagonal lines.
  • 📭 open mailbox with lowered flag
    The open mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s no letters inside. The flag is lowered, so it’s likely the postal worker has already stopped by.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 👊 oncoming fist
    Knock out or fist bump? The oncoming fist emoji might make you want to duck to avoid getting punched in the face. It could also mean someone is giving you a fist bump as a sign of solidarity or approval.
  • 📫 closed mailbox with raised flag
    You’ve got mail! When the flag on a closed mailbox is raised that means the postal service has delivered your letters and packages. Use this emoji when talking about the postal service, or the postcard from grandma.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 🇹🇦 flag: Tristan da Cunha
    The flag emoji for Tristan da Cunha features a navy background with the Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. The flag also features the coat of arms of Tristan da Cunha.
  • 🤨 face with raised eyebrow
    The face with raised eyebrow emoji shows a yellow emoji face raising one of its brows rather inquisitively. I’m pretty sure it’s not buying the story you’re telling.
  • 📬 open mailbox with raised flag
    The open mailbox with raised flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s a letter inside. And look—the flag is raised, so it must be ready for pickup by a postal worker!
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • 👷 construction worker
    What’s all that noise outside? It’s a bulldozer, jackhammer, and the sound of a new building going up. You can thank the construction worker for putting in the work to build it.

