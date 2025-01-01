Some of the best deals are made across country lines. The globe with meridians emoji can represent global business and international deals. The globe with meridians shows a sphere with latitude and longitude lines. This emoji is often associated with global business and international affairs. Use this emoji when talking about something outside of your country, an international deal or global affairs. Example: This deal is going to be huge. They’re creating 20 offices around the 🌐
