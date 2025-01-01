The open hands emoji shows two hands of any skin tone palms out and thumbs together in a gesture of openness. These hands could mean you’re ready to go in for a hug, or you accept someone just the way they are, like when your friend tells you they don’t like pickles but you love pickles, and you’re like, “I love you anyway.”
