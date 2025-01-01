The palms up together emoji may remind you of the gesture a beggar uses when they are asking for money. This emoji has a variety of meanings. The palms up together emoji shows two open hands facing up and touching each other. This emoji can be used to refer to the American sign language gesture for the word “book”. It can also be used to refer to something religious, or holy like a prayer. Example: Molly, can you please come with me tonight. I’m begging you. 🤲

Copy

Keywords: palms up together, prayer

Codepoints: 1F932

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )