The future is female. The female sign is used to describe someone who is proud of her power as a woman. This symbol is often used in texts for women’s rights movements or to scientifically identify a female. The female emoji shows the woman gender sign which is a circle with a cross attached beneath it. Use this emoji when talking about something related to a woman, women’s rights, and women’s wellness. Example: Ginny is having twin girls ♀♀
