Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Female sign
YayText!

Female sign

The future is female. The female sign is used to describe someone who is proud of her power as a woman. This symbol is often used in texts for women’s rights movements or to scientifically identify a female. The female emoji shows the woman gender sign which is a circle with a cross attached beneath it. Use this emoji when talking about something related to a woman, women’s rights, and women’s wellness. Example: Ginny is having twin girls ♀♀

Codepoints: 2640 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 4.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • ♂️ male sign
    Is it a man’s world? The male sign emoji shows the symbol of a man. Use this sign when talking about anything that has to do with men.
  • 🚺 women’s room
    When you need to head to the ladies’ room to freshen up, sending this women’s room symbol is a great way to let someone know.
  • 🚹 men’s room
    Headed to the men’s room? Need to go really bad? Make your point known with this emoji.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 👨 man
    Is it really a man’s world? The man emoji represents men of all different shapes and sizes. This emoji could be used to talk about someone’s boyfriend, husband, son, brother, uncle, male-coworker, or male-friend. This emoji is also used when talking about something that specifically has to do with men.
  • 🇲🇸 flag: Montserrat
    The Montserrat flag emoji shows a dark blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. In the middle of the right side is an emblem of a woman holding a harp and a cross with a white outline.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • 📿 prayer beads
    The prayer beads emoji features a single strand of brown or red beads with a tassel hanging from the middle.
  • 💍 ring
    If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it. Getting engaged to be married? A lucky woman may get a ring with a big diamond to show off her new marriage. Use this emoji when talking about proposals, engagement, diamonds and expensive jewelry.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • ⚧️ transgender symbol
    What do you identify as? The transgender symbol is used to describe someone in the LGBTQ community who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. Use this symbol when referring to someone who is transgender, and LGBTQ pride.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • ✝️ latin cross
    Your spiritual connection to a higher power just got emojified! The Latin Cross is an emoji associated with the Christian faith. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross. You can use this emoji to express your devout faith, or when talking about God, church, Jesus, and anything associated with Christianity.
  • 🤲 palms up together
    The palms up together emoji has many meanings. The hand gesture may remind you of the gesture a beggar uses when asking for money on the street. This gesture is also how to say the word “book” in American sign language. This emoji can also be used to represent something religious like a prayer.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText