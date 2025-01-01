The future is female. The female sign is used to describe someone who is proud of her power as a woman. This symbol is often used in texts for women’s rights movements or to scientifically identify a female. The female emoji shows the woman gender sign which is a circle with a cross attached beneath it. Use this emoji when talking about something related to a woman, women’s rights, and women’s wellness. Example: Ginny is having twin girls ♀♀

Codepoints: 2640 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 4.0 )