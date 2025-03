This is a colored square with a white figure of a female in the center. Typically, this is used to represent the women’s restroom. If you need to go to the powder room for a break from the crowd or to, well, you know, then this is the emoji for you.

Keywords: lavatory, restroom, wc, woman, women’s room

Codepoints: 1F6BA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )