This emoji showcases a person wearing a traditional turban, often seen worn by men who practice and upkeep Sikh or Muslim traditions. However, women have also been known to wear their hair in a turban, for various religions. In the Sikh religion, men are forbidden to cut their hair as hair is considered to be precious and sacred, meaning it must not be altered. Instead, men will opt to tie their locks up in a turban, protecting the gift God bestowed upon them.
