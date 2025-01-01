Home

Emoji

Person wearing turban

This emoji showcases a person wearing a traditional turban, often seen worn by men who practice and upkeep Sikh or Muslim traditions. However, women have also been known to wear their hair in a turban, for various religions. In the Sikh religion, men are forbidden to cut their hair as hair is considered to be precious and sacred, meaning it must not be altered. Instead, men will opt to tie their locks up in a turban, protecting the gift God bestowed upon them.

Keywords: person wearing turban, turban
Codepoints: 1F473
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🛐 place of worship
    The place of worship emoji shows a white small illustration of a person kneeling in prayer with a roof over their head. It is shown on a purple box background.
  • 👲 person with skullcap
    This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
  • 🧑 person
    Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 👰 bride with veil
    Here comes the bride all dressed in white. The person with veil emoji signifies a wedding and marriage of a couple. Love is in the air!
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 📿 prayer beads
    The prayer beads emoji features a single strand of brown or red beads with a tassel hanging from the middle.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🦰 red hair
    The Red Hair emoji features a red hairdo, sometimes including the top part of a person’s head.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • ☦️ orthodox cross
    Inside this purple box is an orthodox cross. Also known as a Russian orthodox cross, this symbol became popular during the Byzantine Empire.

