Person Meditating In Lotus Position

The person in lotus position emoji shows a single person with their legs crossed sitting down and meditating. It can be assumed they’re also taking large, diaphragmatic breaths. Use this emoji when you’re telling someone to chill out, or to not bother you while you meditate.

Keywords: meditation, person in lotus position, yoga
Codepoints: 1F9D8
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 👰 bride with veil
    Here comes the bride all dressed in white. The person with veil emoji signifies a wedding and marriage of a couple. Love is in the air!
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
          The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
        • 🧓 older person
          Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
        • 👥 busts in silhouette
          These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
        • 👳 person wearing turban
          The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
        • 👤 bust in silhouette
          The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
        • 🤹 person juggling
          Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
        • 👲 person with skullcap
          This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
        • 🏄 surfer
          Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
        • 💁 person tipping hand
          I have a suggestion! The person tipping hand emoji is a gesture meaning that someone is about to say something or have a conversation. It’s a positive conversation, so don’t worry, you aren't in trouble.
        • 🧑 person
          Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
        • 👋 waving hand
          The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
        • 🦳 white hair
          The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
        • 🤚 raised back of hand
          Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.

