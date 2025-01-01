The person in lotus position emoji shows a single person with their legs crossed sitting down and meditating. It can be assumed they’re also taking large, diaphragmatic breaths. Use this emoji when you’re telling someone to chill out, or to not bother you while you meditate.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.