This kneeling person emoji is a pretty versatile dude/dudette. This emoji might communicate a resting pose, like taking a break. It could symbolize a person in prayer. Or it could mean that you want someone to get down on their knees for you — whether they’re begging for forgiveness or doing something else! Pair this emoji wisely, and you’ll get your point across.

Keywords: kneel, kneeling, person kneeling

Codepoints: 1F9CE

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )