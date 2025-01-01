This kneeling person emoji is a pretty versatile dude/dudette. This emoji might communicate a resting pose, like taking a break. It could symbolize a person in prayer. Or it could mean that you want someone to get down on their knees for you — whether they’re begging for forgiveness or doing something else! Pair this emoji wisely, and you’ll get your point across.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.