This person taking bath emoji is indulging in some much-needed emoji self-care by relaxing in a bubble bath. The person taking bath emoji is the perfect way to tell a friend you just need to zone out and get some good soapy scrubbing in. The person taking bath emoji is available in a multiple skin tones, making bath time an inclusive activity.

Keywords: bath, bathtub, person taking bath

Codepoints: 1F6C0

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )