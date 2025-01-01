This person taking bath emoji is indulging in some much-needed emoji self-care by relaxing in a bubble bath. The person taking bath emoji is the perfect way to tell a friend you just need to zone out and get some good soapy scrubbing in. The person taking bath emoji is available in a multiple skin tones, making bath time an inclusive activity.
