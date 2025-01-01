Home

YayText!

Person taking bath

This person taking bath emoji is indulging in some much-needed emoji self-care by relaxing in a bubble bath. The person taking bath emoji is the perfect way to tell a friend you just need to zone out and get some good soapy scrubbing in. The person taking bath emoji is available in a multiple skin tones, making bath time an inclusive activity.

Keywords: bath, bathtub, person taking bath
Codepoints: 1F6C0
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 💅 nail polish
    Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
  • 🛁 bathtub
    Sit back and relax in a long hot bubble bath. The bathtub is a place to get clean, soak and unwind. It can also be a very romantic place for partners to get some alone time.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🛌 person in bed
    The person in bed emoji just is not getting up, even when their alarm goes off! Hit the snooze when you see this emoji.
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🏊 swimmer
    Swimming is a beloved pastime of many. Whether you are an avid summer swimmer or an all year-round swimmer, you can show your style with this emoji.
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🧤 gloves
          Always stay protected and warm with a pair of cozy gloves. The gloves emoji can represent a variety of gloves such as cleaning gloves, gardening gloves, or cold weather gloves for the winter months. Keep your hands warm, dry, and clean with a pair of gloves.
        • 👪 family
          Families come in all different shapes, sizes, and genders. The family emoji covers a wide range of family options including gay and lesbian parents. Use this emoji when talking about a happy family, or a dysfunctional one.
        • 💆 person getting massage
          Take a deep breath in and breathe out slowly. This is a relaxing emoji meant to signify a stress free feeling while getting a massage.

