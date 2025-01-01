Gavel in hand, the judge is seen as the leader of a courtroom. A judge works to uphold the law and rule in cases for those who break it. The judge emoji shows a person in a judge’s robe with a gavel. The judge emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. This emoji is often associated with a courtroom, the law or a judge. It can also be associated with a feeling of power and justice. The emoji can also be used when speaking about someone’s judgement of another person. Example: "Brenda just finished law school. She says he goal to to become a judge 👩🏽‍⚖️⚖️"

Copy

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 2696 FE0F

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )