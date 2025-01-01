Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Jobs
    4. »
  4. Judge
YayText!

Judge

Gavel in hand, the judge is seen as the leader of a courtroom. A judge works to uphold the law and rule in cases for those who break it. The judge emoji shows a person in a judge’s robe with a gavel. The judge emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. This emoji is often associated with a courtroom, the law or a judge. It can also be associated with a feeling of power and justice. The emoji can also be used when speaking about someone’s judgement of another person. Example: "Brenda just finished law school. She says he goal to to become a judge 👩🏽‍⚖️⚖️"

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 2696 FE0F
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🏫 teacher
    The teacher thinks they are the smartest one in the classroom, but their students usually teach them a lesson. Teachers hold the school together. Without educators school wouldn’t be possible.
  • 💅 nail polish
    Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🙆 person gesturing "ok"
    You are A-ok and have permission to move along. Use this emoji to agree with someone, to grant permission to something or to say “ok”
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • ✍️ writing hand
    The writing hand emoji is of one hand taking pen to paper. Maybe you should use it when you finally get around to starting that novel, huh? (Hint, hint)
  • 🤟 love-you gesture
    The love-you gesture emoji shows the American Sign Language hand symbol for “I love you,” and is a quick shorthand to use for any loved one in your life.
  • 🛀 person taking bath
    Rub a dub dub, person taking bath emoji in the tub! This emoji depicts an individual soaking in a clawfoot bathtub bubble bath, and comes in multiple genders and skin tones.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling

        We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



        YayText