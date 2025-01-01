Quiet! Class is in session. A teacher is a person that is in charge of the learning experience. The classroom is the teacher’s sanctuary. Students listen during class so they can get good grades at school! The teacher emoji shows the face of a person with glasses, holding a book, in front of a chalkboard. Other versions of the emoji show the face of a person and a school. The teacher emoji comes in different skin tones and genders, and could represent a teaching professional of any level -- from kindergarten teach to college professor. This emoji gives off the feeling of being very smart, studious, and good with teaching. Use this emoji when talking about school, college, education, or the teaching profession. Example: Ms. Green was my favorite 3rd grade teacher 👩‍🏫.

Keywords: instructor, professor, teacher

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F3EB

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )