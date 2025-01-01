Home

Person walking

This walking emoji could be going anywhere: to work, to school, to their favorite takeout spot, or on the way to meet a friend. No matter where they’re going, this strolling person is a good emoji to use when you’re talking about pedestrian transportation at a chill, leisurely pace.

Keywords: hike, person walking, walk, walking
Codepoints: 1F6B6
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 🧑‍🦽 person in manual wheelchair
    This person may have been born with disabled legs or feet or maybe they just got out of surgery, but they’ll need to push themselves forward in their manual wheelchair.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🙆 person gesturing "ok"
    You are A-ok and have permission to move along. Use this emoji to agree with someone, to grant permission to something or to say “ok”
  • 🚣 boat rower
    Row, row, row your boat. I hope you have some big muscles in those arms. Rowing a boat in the river with an oar may look easy, but it’s harder than it looks.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.

