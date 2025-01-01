This emoji depicts a person running. It's unclear if this emoji running a marathon, or just taking a jog through the park. Whether they are running for sport, for leisure, or if they are running late to an important meeting or event, there is no doubt that the person in this particular emoji is moving very quickly. Send this to your friends when you want to invite them on a jog or when you want to tell them that you’re on your way!

Copy

Keywords: marathon, person running, running

Codepoints: 1F3C3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )