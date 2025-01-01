Home

Skier

This skier emoji is headed downhill on skis, perhaps toward a gnarly ramp or home to a warm ski lodge. The skier emoji may be pictured with or without a snowy hill backdrop, but always brings the extreme winter sport edge. Use this emoji to chat with other ski enthusiasts or when discussing your favorite winter activities.

Codepoints: 26F7 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🛹 skateboard
    Time to shred some pavement. Skateboards can be a lot of fun for those seeking extreme action and an adrenaline rush. Beware of scraped up knees, bruises, and broken bones.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🤾 person playing handball
    This handball player looks ready for the Olympics. 🤾🏽‍♀️And no, that’s not Sporty Spice; it’s a match winning goal! ‍‍‍‍ 🤾🏿 He’s ready to ball anytime, anywhere.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • ⛹️ basketball player
    This emoji depicts a person playing basketball. Use this emoji when asking someone to a quick friendly game of one on one.
  • 🏟️ stadium
    Football? Baseball? Rugby? Tennis? Get ready for your favorite sport with the stadium emoji!
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🤺 person fencing
    Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.
  • 🏐 volleyball
    Don’t let this emoji hit the floor! The volleyball emoji can be used in any sporty atmosphere, whether you’re bumping, setting, or spiking.
  • 🎨 artist palette
    Add a pop of color and an artistic milieu to your texts with the artist palette emoji. The artist palette emoji shows an array of different paints on a wooden palette, so the perfect color is within reach of your paint brush.
  • 🏉 rugby football
    Rugby is a tough sport that requires a lot of running and physical contact. It originated in England. Want to win the game? Get a rugby football into the opponent’s goal to score points. Just make sure to be in top athletic shape. This sport is not for the weak.
  • 🏌️ person golfing
    Is it a hole in one on the course? Or did you just settle for putt-putt? The person golfing emoji is ready to hit the green.
  • 🏑 field hockey
    The field hockey emoji shows both a field hockey stick and a field hockey ball, ready for action. Use this emoji when chatting about prep school sports whose rules you don’t understand.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🏀 basketball
    The basketball emoji is an orange ball used in the game of basketball. You may use this emoji when asking someone to a game of one-on-one, or discussing favorite sports.
  • 🏊 swimmer
    Swimming is a beloved pastime of many. Whether you are an avid summer swimmer or an all year-round swimmer, you can show your style with this emoji.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.

