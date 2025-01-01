This skier emoji is headed downhill on skis, perhaps toward a gnarly ramp or home to a warm ski lodge. The skier emoji may be pictured with or without a snowy hill backdrop, but always brings the extreme winter sport edge. Use this emoji to chat with other ski enthusiasts or when discussing your favorite winter activities.
