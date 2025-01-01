Action and adrenaline junkies head to the mountains in the winter to race down the slopes on snowboards. The snowboard emoji shows a picture of a person in outdoor gear riding a snowboard. The snowboard emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Use this emoji when talking about the winter sport, a snowboarder or even a ski resort where snowboarders ride. This can also be used to represent action, adrenaline or winter holidays. Example: “This weekend we’re going to shred some slopes man! 🏂🏻

Keywords: ski, snow, snowboard, snowboarder

Codepoints: 1F3C2

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )