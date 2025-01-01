Action and adrenaline junkies head to the mountains in the winter to race down the slopes on snowboards. The snowboard emoji shows a picture of a person in outdoor gear riding a snowboard. The snowboard emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. Use this emoji when talking about the winter sport, a snowboarder or even a ski resort where snowboarders ride. This can also be used to represent action, adrenaline or winter holidays. Example: “This weekend we’re going to shred some slopes man! 🏂🏻
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.