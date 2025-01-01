Have you ever seen a magician that can levitate? The person in suit levitating emoji has the majestic power of floating above the ground. The person in suit levitating emoji shows a person in a suit, sun glasses and a hat floating above the ground with a shadow underneath them. The emoji comes in different skin tones. This emoji is often associated with something magical like a magician. Use this emoji when talking about a magic show, a magician, and levitating. Example: “I wish I could be like a magician and make my car levitate above this traffic. 🕴️“

Codepoints: 1F574 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )