Foggy

Cars have fog lights to help you navigate through the fog when you can barely see anything. This cloud-like, wet and dewey substance can be beautiful from afar, but can also be very annoying when it restricts your vision. The foggy emoji shows a large structure rising above the fog. Fog is made from water droplets spread in the air. The term “rise above the clouds” or “rise above the fog” might come to mind when looking at this emoji. Use the foggy emoji when talking about weather, clouds, fog, something that is foggy or difficult to understand or rising above an unclear situation. Example: Be care on your drive this weekend. The weather map is predicting a lot of fog. 🌁

Keywords: fog, foggy
Codepoints: 1F301
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

YayText