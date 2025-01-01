Set your alarms you’ll have to get up early in the morning to see a sunrise over the mountains. Don’t worry, you may be a little tired, but the beautiful site is worth it. The sunrise over the mountains emoji shows the image of the bright sun peaking up behind a mountain range. Use this emoji when talking about the early morning sunrise, nature, camping mountains, or something relaxing. Example: Jim and I are going to wake up at 5:00 a.m. so we can catch the sunrise over the mountain.🌄

Keywords: morning, mountain, sun, sunrise, sunrise over mountains

Codepoints: 1F304

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )