Set your alarms you’ll have to get up early in the morning to see a sunrise over the mountains. Don’t worry, you may be a little tired, but the beautiful site is worth it. The sunrise over the mountains emoji shows the image of the bright sun peaking up behind a mountain range. Use this emoji when talking about the early morning sunrise, nature, camping mountains, or something relaxing. Example: Jim and I are going to wake up at 5:00 a.m. so we can catch the sunrise over the mountain.🌄
