Sunrise over mountains

Set your alarms you’ll have to get up early in the morning to see a sunrise over the mountains. Don’t worry, you may be a little tired, but the beautiful site is worth it. The sunrise over the mountains emoji shows the image of the bright sun peaking up behind a mountain range. Use this emoji when talking about the early morning sunrise, nature, camping mountains, or something relaxing. Example: Jim and I are going to wake up at 5:00 a.m. so we can catch the sunrise over the mountain.🌄

Keywords: morning, mountain, sun, sunrise, sunrise over mountains
Codepoints: 1F304
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🌆 cityscape at dusk
    There’s nothing like sunset over a city. The light of the buildings and the fading light of the sun create true beauty and majesty that cannot be compared.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🌇 sunset
    It’s time to wind down, the sun is setting and the day is almost over. A sunset is a relaxing scene that is often enjoyed by everyone. It can be used as a symbol of romance for couples.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🏕️ camping
    Looks like someone is headed to the great outdoors. Camping means, sleeping under the stars, catching your own dinner, and singing songs by the campfire. Don’t forget the marshmallows.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🇹🇰 flag: Tokelau
    The flag emoji of Tokelau consists of a navy blue background with a yellow Tokelauan canoe and four stars representing the Southern cross.
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🗽 Statue of Liberty
    The ultimate symbol of freedom, the Statue of Liberty, stands tall in the New York Harbor.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 🇲🇼 flag: Malawi
    The Malawi flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes. There is a black stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe at the bottom. Sitting centered on the black stripe is a red half-sun.
  • 🚞 mountain railway
    This emoji shows a train with beautiful mountains in the immediate background.
  • 🇲🇰 flag: North Macedonia
    The flag emoji of North Macedonia proudly displays a radiant sun in the center with eight rays reaching out to the edges of the flag.
  • 🌁 foggy
    Sometimes when you get lost in the fog, you end up in a beautiful place, but you may also end up on the side of the road..so be careful when there is foggy weather. The cloud-like, dewy fog is hard to see through and may block something from the naked eye.
  • 🗻 mount fuji
    The Mount Fuji emoji shows a gray mountain with a very wide base and a single, snow-capped peak.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 🏜️ desert
    Welcome to the hot and dry desert. I hope you brought some sunscreen and a whole lot of water. If you get stuck out here in this heat you might not make it back.
  • 🏞️ national park
    From seeing Old Faithful in Yellowstone, to seeing giant redwood trees at the Sequoia national park, this emoji is a perfect fit.

