Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji (also referred to as “Fuji-San” by Japanese citizens), is the largest mountain in Japan and is located 100 kilometers outside of Tokyo. Many Japanese residents, as well as foreigners, hike up this giant active volcano every year. This emoji depicts a single, large, dark mountain, with a snowy, white apex.

Keywords: fuji, mount fuji, mountain
Codepoints: 1F5FB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚞 mountain railway
    This emoji shows a train with beautiful mountains in the immediate background.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🇸🇮 flag: Slovenia
    The Slovenia flag shows 3 horizontal stripes with white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom. Splitting the white and blue stripe on the left side sits a badge displaying a mountain and 3 yellow stars with a red outline.
  • 🌆 cityscape at dusk
    There’s nothing like sunset over a city. The light of the buildings and the fading light of the sun create true beauty and majesty that cannot be compared.
  • 🇹🇰 flag: Tokelau
    The flag emoji of Tokelau consists of a navy blue background with a yellow Tokelauan canoe and four stars representing the Southern cross.
  • 🏔️ snow-capped mountain
    The snow-capped mountain emoji showcases a small cluster of mountains with greenery at its base and white snow resting at its peak.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 🗾 map of Japan
    Headed out on a Japanese adventure? Let your friends and family know with a map of this unique island nation.
  • 🗽 Statue of Liberty
    The ultimate symbol of freedom, the Statue of Liberty, stands tall in the New York Harbor.
  • 🇨🇾 flag: Cyprus
    The flag of Cyprus emoji is mostly white with a yellow silhouette of the island. Under the island, there are two olive branches.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🇬🇱 flag: Greenland
    The flag of Greenland emoji is divided across the center horizontally. The top portion of the flag is white, while the bottom is red. Two half-circles of each opposing color sit to form a full circle.
  • 🇲🇼 flag: Malawi
    The Malawi flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes. There is a black stripe on top, red stripe in the middle, and a green stripe at the bottom. Sitting centered on the black stripe is a red half-sun.
  • 🇧🇻 flag: Bouvet Island
    The flag of Bouvet Island emoji has the same design as the flag of Norway. The flag contains a red background with a blue horizontal cross. The cross has white borders.
  • 💈 barber pole
    The barber pole shows the familiar and nostalgic striped pole traditionally shown outside a barber shop. Use it when you’re subtly trying to tell someone that they could use a haircut.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🇲🇰 flag: North Macedonia
    The flag emoji of North Macedonia proudly displays a radiant sun in the center with eight rays reaching out to the edges of the flag.
  • 🇮🇸 flag: Iceland
    Iceland's flag emoji consists of a dark navy background with a red cross inside of a white cross.

