Mount Fuji (also referred to as “Fuji-San” by Japanese citizens), is the largest mountain in Japan and is located 100 kilometers outside of Tokyo. Many Japanese residents, as well as foreigners, hike up this giant active volcano every year. This emoji depicts a single, large, dark mountain, with a snowy, white apex.
