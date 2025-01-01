Japan is an island nation off the coast of Asia. Made up of several islands, Japan is known for its unique culture (especially in capital city Tokyo) and beautiful scenery. If you are headed to Japan or wish you could, the map of Japan emoji is a great way to let everyone know.

Keywords: japan, map, map of japan

Codepoints: 1F5FE

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )