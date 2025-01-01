Home

Map of Japan

Japan is an island nation off the coast of Asia. Made up of several islands, Japan is known for its unique culture (especially in capital city Tokyo) and beautiful scenery. If you are headed to Japan or wish you could, the map of Japan emoji is a great way to let everyone know.

Keywords: japan, map, map of japan
Codepoints: 1F5FE
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🏯 Japanese castle
    The Japanese Castle emoji shows a traditional castle building that would be found in Japan. The unique structure and architecture of the building symbolizes Japanese history and culture.
  • 🇽🇰 flag: Kosovo
    The flag emoji of Kosovo contains a blue background with a map of Kosovo displayed in gold in the center. Above the map, there are six white stars.
  • 🇼🇸 flag: Samoa
    The flag emoji of Samoa features a red background with a blue rectangle in the top left corner. Inside the rectangle, the Southern Cross is displayed with white stars.
  • 🏞️ national park
    From seeing Old Faithful in Yellowstone, to seeing giant redwood trees at the Sequoia national park, this emoji is a perfect fit.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flag: England
    The flag emoji of England is depicted by a white background with a red cross breaking the background into quadrants.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.
  • 🇫🇮 flag: Finland
    The flag of Finland emoji appears as a white background with a blue Nordic cross from border to border.
  • 🇮🇳 flag: India
    The flag emoji of India is made up of three horizontal stripes of orange, white and green. In the center, a navy blue Ashoka Chakra, symbolizing progress for the country, takes center stage.
  • 🇫🇴 flag: Faroe Islands
    The flag of the Faroe Islands emoji reveals a white background with a Nordic cross. The cross is outlined in blue with a red center.
  • 🗺️ world map
    Are you ready to travel the world? Which country on the map would you go to first? Don’t forget the map. You’ll need it for directions to your next global destination.
  • 🇲🇰 flag: North Macedonia
    The flag emoji of North Macedonia proudly displays a radiant sun in the center with eight rays reaching out to the edges of the flag.
  • 🇸🇯 flag: Svalbard & Jan Mayen
    The Svalbard & Jan Mayen flag emoji displays a red background with a navy-blue cross off centered favoring the left side. The navy-blue cross is outlined in white.
  • 🇾🇹 flag: Mayotte
    The flag emoji of Mayotte features the region's unofficial flag: the Mayotte coat of arms on a white background.
  • 🇹🇰 flag: Tokelau
    The flag emoji of Tokelau consists of a navy blue background with a yellow Tokelauan canoe and four stars representing the Southern cross.
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🛕 hindu temple
    Those who practice the Hindu faith, pray and worship their gods at a Hindu Temple. This religious place is a holy area found in all parts of the world for those who belong to Hinduism.
  • 🗼 Tokyo tower
    The Tokyo tower is a very tall steel observation tower in Japan. It’s a famous site for tourists and will most likely end up on your instagram page if you visit. It’s a whopping 332.9 meters high and is the second tallest structure in Japan.
  • 🇹🇦 flag: Tristan da Cunha
    The flag emoji for Tristan da Cunha features a navy background with the Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. The flag also features the coat of arms of Tristan da Cunha.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🇸🇱 flag: Sierra Leone
    The flag of Sierra Leone emoji consists of three horizontal stripes. From top to bottom, they are green, white, and light blue.

