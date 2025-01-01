Home

Japanese castle

Welcome to the age of the samurai. Japan is full of history, including some pretty cool castles. The Japanese castle emoji shows a traditional Japanese castle with architecture that is unique to Japan. The buildings are known to be very large and strong enough to keep the enemy out. Use this emoji when talking about Japan, Japanese traditions, or Japanese culture. Example: “Japan has so much history. I would love to visit to see the traditional architecture at a Japanese castle. 🏯

Keywords: castle, japanese
Codepoints: 1F3EF
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🗾 map of Japan
    Headed out on a Japanese adventure? Let your friends and family know with a map of this unique island nation.
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🗼 Tokyo tower
    The Tokyo tower is a very tall steel observation tower in Japan. It’s a famous site for tourists and will most likely end up on your instagram page if you visit. It’s a whopping 332.9 meters high and is the second tallest structure in Japan.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🏛️ classical building
    Headed to ancient Rome? Taking an art history class? The classical building emoji is the go-to emoji for all things architecture.
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 🏣 Japanese post office
    The Japanese post office emoji is similar to the other post office emoji, but has a Japanese symbol for mail on the front. Use this emoji to ask about sending mail in Japan.
  • 🇰🇬 flag: Kyrgyzstan
    The Kyrgyzstan flag emoji shows a red rectangular background with a yellow sun surrounding a yellow circle with crisscrossed red diagonal lines.
  • ⛩️ shinto shrine
    This Shinto shrine emoji shows a shrine typical in Japanese Shinto religion: the torii gate. This emoji is in a typical Eastern Asian architecture style.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.
  • 🪰 fly
    The fly emoji is not available across all platforms and devices, but in the real world these little bugs definitely get around. Just don’t leave food out, and you shouldn’t encounter them!
  • 🇽🇰 flag: Kosovo
    The flag emoji of Kosovo contains a blue background with a map of Kosovo displayed in gold in the center. Above the map, there are six white stars.
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🌅 sunrise
    A beautiful and relaxing sunrise can be seen all over the world. Just make sure to wake up early and look to the east to catch the sun rising. The sun rising means the day is beginning. Time to wake up and make some coffee.
  • 🇿🇲 flag: Zambia
    The flag emoji of Zambia consists of a green background. In the bottom left corner, there are three vertical stripes of red, black and orange. On top of the stripes, there is an orange eagle in flight.
  • 🇼🇸 flag: Samoa
    The flag emoji of Samoa features a red background with a blue rectangle in the top left corner. Inside the rectangle, the Southern Cross is displayed with white stars.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🇯🇵 flag: Japan
    The Japan flag emoji displays a single red circle in the middle of a white rectangular background.

