Welcome to the age of the samurai. Japan is full of history, including some pretty cool castles. The Japanese castle emoji shows a traditional Japanese castle with architecture that is unique to Japan. The buildings are known to be very large and strong enough to keep the enemy out. Use this emoji when talking about Japan, Japanese traditions, or Japanese culture. Example: “Japan has so much history. I would love to visit to see the traditional architecture at a Japanese castle. 🏯

Keywords: castle, japanese

Codepoints: 1F3EF

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )